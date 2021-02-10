



February 10, 2021

The sectoral social dialogue as it is set now -- they denounce -- it's not enough

The Trade Union Organization European Trasnport Workers' Federation (ETF), the federation of private port terminal operators European Federation of European Private Port Companies and Terminals (FEPORT), the Trade Union Association of Port Workers International Dockworkers Council (IDC) and the Ports Association European Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO) have renewed their the exhortation to the European Commission to more attention to the port sector.

Today expressing "disappointment and frustration at the lack of support and responsiveness of the Commission on a number of issues key to the port sector', ETFs, FEPORT, IDC and ESPO underlined that 'recent developments in the which have a huge impact on ports, require serious attention on the part of the EU institutions and, more in particular, the services of the European Commission. Support or support sectoral social dialogue at EU level - have detected the four organizations -- requires more than listen or take note. In this regard, it is useful to remember that the social partners have alerted the European Commission to the situation that prevails within the maritime logistics chain as a result of the non-temporary withdrawal of capacity by the main shipping companies of line.'

'The effects of the poor reliability of the planning of ship departures - they also explained ETF, FEPORT, IDC and ESPO - are sharpening and hindering not only the organization of ports and terminals, but also that of users and other players in the supply chain. The social partners - have pointed out - complain that these developments have not been followed by the European Commission.'

Noting that with the current crisis caused by the pandemic of Covid-19 politicians and institutions must be receptive and pay close attention to the impacts of the crisis on industries and ETF, FEPORT, IDC and ESPO have made it clear that they cannot "be honestly satisfied with the invitation addressed by the European Commission to respond to consultations to express the their own opinions. Although they are useful - they specified - the consultations cannot be a reliable barometer and the prevailing market situation and the difficulties encountered by EU companies and port workers. For the EU's social dialogue is a success, they pointed out, more active dialogue and real attention to the ongoing developments by the Services of the European Commission."

ETF, FEPORT, IDC and ESPO, while confirming the will to continue with the same commitment in the sectoral social dialogue in order to ports, therefore invited the European Commission "to launch an in-depth discussion on the future of social dialogue the EU sector for ports.'







