February 10, 2021
- ETFs, FEPORT, IDC and ESPO criticise lack of attention
European Commission for Ports
- The sectoral social dialogue as it is
set now -- they denounce -- it's not enough
- The Trade Union Organization European Trasnport Workers'
Federation (ETF), the federation of private port terminal operators
European Federation of European Private Port Companies and Terminals
(FEPORT), the Trade Union Association of Port Workers
International Dockworkers Council (IDC) and the Ports Association
European Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO) have renewed their
the exhortation to the European Commission to
more attention to the port sector.
- Today expressing "disappointment and frustration at the lack of
support and responsiveness of the Commission on a number of issues
key to the port sector', ETFs, FEPORT, IDC and ESPO
underlined that 'recent developments in the
which have a huge impact on ports, require
serious attention on the part of the EU institutions and, more
in particular, the services of the European Commission. Support or
support sectoral social dialogue at EU level - have
detected the four organizations -- requires more than
listen or take note. In this regard, it is useful to remember
that the social partners have alerted the European Commission to the
situation that prevails within the maritime logistics chain
as a result of the non-temporary withdrawal of capacity
by the main shipping companies of
line.'
- 'The effects of the poor reliability of the
planning of ship departures - they also explained
ETF, FEPORT, IDC and ESPO - are sharpening and hindering not only
the organization of ports and terminals, but also that of
users and other players in the supply chain. The social partners -
have pointed out - complain that these developments have not been
followed by the European Commission.'
- Noting that with the current crisis caused by the pandemic of
Covid-19 politicians and institutions must be receptive and
pay close attention to the impacts of the crisis on industries and
ETF, FEPORT, IDC and ESPO have made it clear that they cannot
"be honestly satisfied with the invitation addressed by the
European Commission to respond to consultations to express the
their own opinions. Although they are useful - they specified - the
consultations cannot be a reliable barometer and
the prevailing market situation and the difficulties
encountered by EU companies and port workers. For
the EU's social dialogue is a success, they pointed out,
more active dialogue and real attention to the
ongoing developments by the Services of the European Commission."
- ETF, FEPORT, IDC and ESPO, while confirming the will to
continue with the same commitment in the sectoral social dialogue in order to
ports, therefore invited the European Commission "to
launch an in-depth discussion on the future of social dialogue
the EU sector for ports.'
