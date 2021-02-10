



February 10, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In the port of Livorno, reification work has begun of Pier 13

Corsini: it is a very important intervention for the safety of navigation and capacity building to accommodate major ships

In the port of Livorno, resecation work has begun, in order to a length of 35 meters, of Pier 13 between the Torre del Marzocco and the Petroli Dock within the port of Livorno. "It is - recalled the President of the System Authority Port of the North Tyrrhenian Sea, Stefano Corsini - of a small but very important intervention for the safety of the navigation in the access area to the commercial port and the capacity to accommodate larger ships in the harbor. In the afteres of the realization of the Darsena Europa, we have been working for years with the priority objective of maintain and increase the competitiveness of the airport improving, as far as possible, performance in terms of accessibility.'

The start of the work follows the arrival, two days ago, of the Francesca floating platform of the Sales company, equipped with of stabilizing pylons. The vehicle has a large excavator on board equipped with a jackhammer that will proceed to demolish the 35 meters of the Pier. The demolition residues will then be salted using another floating pontoon equipped with cranes and transported to the dwelling.

The intervention is prodromic to the execution of dredging of 80,000 cubic meters of sediment that will serve to reshape the bottom at a depth of -13 meters over an area of about 24,000 square meters, with a further re-framing of the access to the Tuscan dock that will allow access by ships container container even from 11,000 teu.

The works entrusted to the Sales company will have a total cost 100,000 euros, while the amount provided for in the contract for the dredging is around 1.2 million euros.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail