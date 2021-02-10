|
- In the port of Livorno, resecation work has begun, in order to
a length of 35 meters, of Pier 13 between the Torre del Marzocco
and the Petroli Dock within the port of Livorno. "It is
- recalled the President of the System Authority
Port of the North Tyrrhenian Sea, Stefano Corsini - of a
small but very important intervention for the safety of the
navigation in the access area to the commercial port and the
capacity to accommodate larger ships
in the harbor. In the afteres of the realization of the Darsena Europa,
we have been working for years with the priority objective of
maintain and increase the competitiveness of the airport
improving, as far as possible, performance in
terms of accessibility.'
-
- The start of the work follows the arrival, two days ago, of the
Francesca floating platform of the Sales company, equipped with
of stabilizing pylons. The vehicle has a large excavator on board
equipped with a jackhammer that will proceed to demolish the 35
meters of the Pier. The demolition residues will then be salted
using another floating pontoon equipped with cranes and
transported to the dwelling.
-
- The intervention is prodromic to the execution of dredging of
80,000 cubic meters of sediment that will serve to reshape the
bottom at a depth of -13 meters over an area of about
24,000 square meters, with a further re-framing of the
access to the Tuscan dock that will allow access by ships
container container even from 11,000 teu.
-
- The works entrusted to the Sales company will have a total cost
100,000 euros, while the amount provided for in the contract for the
dredging is around 1.2 million euros.
