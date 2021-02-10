



February 10, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news This year Confetra celebrates its 75th anniversary

Nicolini illustrates the initiatives planned to celebrate the history of the Confederacy

At today's meeting of the first junta of this year of the Italian General Confederation of Transport and Logistics (Confetra), president Guido Nicolini illustrated the initiatives in the pipeline for the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the organization that was born in Rome on April 13, 1946: "We are - nicolini pointed out - the custodians of an important story. For 75 years Confetra has been the only autonomous national confederal system entirely dedicated to the representation of the entire national logistics industry and of the entire the freight supply chain. Although with the physical limitations imposed by current regulations, and without excessive frills given the tragedy that we are still experiencing as a result of the pandemic, not we may not remember a glorious history that represents our roots, which coincides with the Italian history of the sector, and which projects into the future."

"From today and throughout the year - explained Nicolini - we will accompany a new logo commemorating our date of birth, we will bring together all past presidents and different opinion leaders of the industry to reread together the crucial moments of these 75 Years. We have commissioned some young researchers from the most prestigious Italian universities a collection publication of the positions taken by Confetra in the public debate, by the post-war period, in the field of infrastructure and transport. 're digitizing the founding act of 1946 and creating an exhibition multimedia photo so that, through social media, even the youngest can get in touch with the stages more significant than our long adventure. At the service logistics, the economy and the country."







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail