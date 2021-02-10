|
- This year Confetra celebrates its 75th anniversary
-
- Nicolini illustrates the initiatives planned to celebrate the
history of the Confederacy
-
- At today's meeting of the first junta of
this year of the Italian General Confederation of Transport and
Logistics (Confetra), president Guido Nicolini
illustrated the initiatives in the pipeline for the 75th anniversary
of the establishment of the organization that was born in Rome on
April 13, 1946: "We are - nicolini pointed out - the custodians
of an important story. For 75 years Confetra has been the only
autonomous national confederal system entirely dedicated to the
representation of the entire national logistics industry and of the entire
the freight supply chain. Although with the physical limitations
imposed by current regulations, and without excessive frills given the
tragedy that we are still experiencing as a result of the pandemic, not
we may not remember a glorious history that represents our
roots, which coincides with the Italian history of the sector, and which
projects into the future."
-
- "From today and throughout the year - explained Nicolini - we
will accompany a new logo commemorating our date of
birth, we will bring together all past presidents and different opinion leaders
of the industry to reread together the crucial moments of these 75
Years. We have commissioned some young researchers from the most
prestigious Italian universities a collection publication
of the positions taken by Confetra in the public debate, by the
post-war period, in the field of infrastructure and transport. 're
digitizing the founding act of 1946 and creating an exhibition
multimedia photo so that, through social media,
even the youngest can get in touch with the stages
more significant than our long adventure. At the service
logistics, the economy and the country."
