February 11, 2021
- In 2020, HHLA's port terminals moved 6.8
million containers (-10.6%)
- Intermodal traffic was 1.5 million teu
(-1,9%)
- German terminal company Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG
(HHLA) disclosed the main items in the preliminary financial statements
of the 2020 annual financial year, a document that shows revenues of
€1.30 billion compared to €1.38 billion in 2019 and a
operating profit of approximately €123 million compared to €221 million
in the previous year. The company pointed out that EBIT has
affected by the limitations on the activities determined by the
initiatives to combat the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, in the
fourth quarter of 2020, a provision has been implemented
approximately €43 million as part of the implementation of the
restructuring programme in the Container division.
- Last year the port terminal division alone
Logistics reported revenues of €1.27 billion compared to
1.35 billion in 2019 and an EBIT of approximately 110 million
compared to €204 million in the previous year.
- Overall, container traffic moveded in 2020
from HHLA's port terminals was almost 6.8
million teu (-10.6%), while intermodal shipments are
amounted to more than 1.5 million teu (-1.9%).
