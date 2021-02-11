



February 11, 2021

Original news In 2020, HHLA's port terminals moved 6.8 million containers (-10.6%)

Intermodal traffic was 1.5 million teu (-1,9%)

German terminal company Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) disclosed the main items in the preliminary financial statements of the 2020 annual financial year, a document that shows revenues of €1.30 billion compared to €1.38 billion in 2019 and a operating profit of approximately €123 million compared to €221 million in the previous year. The company pointed out that EBIT has affected by the limitations on the activities determined by the initiatives to combat the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, in the fourth quarter of 2020, a provision has been implemented approximately €43 million as part of the implementation of the restructuring programme in the Container division.

Last year the port terminal division alone Logistics reported revenues of €1.27 billion compared to 1.35 billion in 2019 and an EBIT of approximately 110 million compared to €204 million in the previous year.

Overall, container traffic moveded in 2020 from HHLA's port terminals was almost 6.8 million teu (-10.6%), while intermodal shipments are amounted to more than 1.5 million teu (-1.9%).









