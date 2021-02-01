|
February 11, 2021
- DSV Panalpina files a record year
- Decrease in volumes moveded by air and sea
in the last quarter
- After the effect of the acquisition of the Swiss Panalpine,
completed in August 2019
of the 19th
August 2019), which allowed the Danish logistics group DSV
to record for five consecutive quarters two-way increments
revenue figures, in the last quarter of 2020 the turnover
of the new DSV Panalpine Group showed an attenuation of the
growth, however, setting a new record quarterly value.
In the period October-December last year, in fact, revenues
of the company amounted to 31.7 billion Danish kroner (4.3
billion euros), an increase of +5.3% on the last quarter of the
of 2019 when the previous historic peak was marked
Quarterly. The new record was achieved thanks to the
previously achieved the revenues generated by the
air and sea expeditions moved by the group that is
result of almost 20.0 billion Danish kroner, with an increase in
by +10.4% on the fourth quarter of the previous year and an increase of
817 million kronor on the previous record of the second quarter
2020. On the other hand, the revenues produced by shipments for
road transport, which amounted to 8.0 billion Danish kroner
(-0.3%), and other logistics activities, which have
totalled 4.5 billion (-4.4%).
- In the last quarter of 2020, the group recorded an EBITDA of
3.6 billion Danish kroner (+25.0%), with a contribution of 2.0
billion from air and sea shipments (+33.2%), of 640 million
from road shipments (+22.1%) and 873 million from the other
activities (+15.8%). Operating profit was equal to
2.6 billion Danish kroner (+46.6%), of which 1.8 billion from
shipments by air and sea (+49.8%), 420 million from
road shipments (+54.4%) and 456 million from other activities
(+34.1%). Net profit was 1.2 billion kronor
(+169.7%).
- The DSV Panalpina Group closed the entire annual financial year
2020 with record revenues of 115.9 billion Danish kroner, with
an increase of +22.4% on the previous year, marking
new revenue records generated by air and sea shipments,
amounted to 73.7 billion (+44.1%), and other
amounted to 14.6 billion (+1.5%), while
revenues from road shipments fell by -3.9%
to 30.4 billion. EBITDA and EBIT reached values
record 13.6 billion Danish kroner respectively
(+31.7%) and 9.5 billion (+43.1%), with a contribution of 7.00 billion
air and sea shipments (+55.9%), 1.4 billion from
road shipments (+11.1%) and 1.2 billion from other assets
logistics (+14.6%). New record also for net profit that is
4.3 billion Danish kroner (+14.9%).
- While in the whole of 2020 the volumes
of shipments moved by the group by air and
which were almost 1.3% respectively.
million tonnes (+18.8%) and 2.2 million teu containers
(+15.6%), on the other hand, in the last quarter of the year,
decreased with 325,000 tons of loads
aired (-26.5%) and with 548,000 containers
transported by sea (-13.7%).
- The Danish logistics group plans to end the financial year
2021 with an EBIT before the extraordinary items between
10.5 billion and 11.5 billion Danish kroner.
