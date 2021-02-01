



Decrease in volumes moveded by air and sea in the last quarter

After the effect of the acquisition of the Swiss Panalpine, completed in August 2019 ( of the 19th August 2019), which allowed the Danish logistics group DSV to record for five consecutive quarters two-way increments revenue figures, in the last quarter of 2020 the turnover of the new DSV Panalpine Group showed an attenuation of the growth, however, setting a new record quarterly value. In the period October-December last year, in fact, revenues of the company amounted to 31.7 billion Danish kroner (4.3 billion euros), an increase of +5.3% on the last quarter of the of 2019 when the previous historic peak was marked Quarterly. The new record was achieved thanks to the previously achieved the revenues generated by the air and sea expeditions moved by the group that is result of almost 20.0 billion Danish kroner, with an increase in by +10.4% on the fourth quarter of the previous year and an increase of 817 million kronor on the previous record of the second quarter 2020. On the other hand, the revenues produced by shipments for road transport, which amounted to 8.0 billion Danish kroner (-0.3%), and other logistics activities, which have totalled 4.5 billion (-4.4%).

In the last quarter of 2020, the group recorded an EBITDA of 3.6 billion Danish kroner (+25.0%), with a contribution of 2.0 billion from air and sea shipments (+33.2%), of 640 million from road shipments (+22.1%) and 873 million from the other activities (+15.8%). Operating profit was equal to 2.6 billion Danish kroner (+46.6%), of which 1.8 billion from shipments by air and sea (+49.8%), 420 million from road shipments (+54.4%) and 456 million from other activities (+34.1%). Net profit was 1.2 billion kronor (+169.7%).

The DSV Panalpina Group closed the entire annual financial year 2020 with record revenues of 115.9 billion Danish kroner, with an increase of +22.4% on the previous year, marking new revenue records generated by air and sea shipments, amounted to 73.7 billion (+44.1%), and other amounted to 14.6 billion (+1.5%), while revenues from road shipments fell by -3.9% to 30.4 billion. EBITDA and EBIT reached values record 13.6 billion Danish kroner respectively (+31.7%) and 9.5 billion (+43.1%), with a contribution of 7.00 billion air and sea shipments (+55.9%), 1.4 billion from road shipments (+11.1%) and 1.2 billion from other assets logistics (+14.6%). New record also for net profit that is 4.3 billion Danish kroner (+14.9%).

While in the whole of 2020 the volumes of shipments moved by the group by air and which were almost 1.3% respectively. million tonnes (+18.8%) and 2.2 million teu containers (+15.6%), on the other hand, in the last quarter of the year, decreased with 325,000 tons of loads aired (-26.5%) and with 548,000 containers transported by sea (-13.7%).

The Danish logistics group plans to end the financial year 2021 with an EBIT before the extraordinary items between 10.5 billion and 11.5 billion Danish kroner.











