February 11, 2021
- In the next few days, the final phase of
definition of the project of the new Foranea Dam in Genoa
-
- At the end of spring, the chosen design solution will be
delivered to the Superior Council of Public Works
-
- Concluded on 4 February, after four weeks, the
public debate on the construction of the new Foranea Dam in
Genoa, the Port System Authority of the Ligurian Sea
Western has announced that on February 19th it will be held
presentation of the final report of the coordinator of the
public debate, Andrea Pillon, in the presence of Catherine
Citizen, President of the National Committee for Debate
public, and Giuseppe Catalano, coordinator of the Structure
Mission technique of the Ministry of Infrastructure and
Transport.
-
- On February 28th it will be the turn of the AdSP of the Sea
Western Liguria that will present the final dossier
the next realization of the work, with the President of the
Paolo Signorini who will report on the reasons for the
participatory process, on the results obtained and above all on the
choice of design alternative that the port authority will bring
with particular reference to the contributions received by the
Captaincy of Porto and the Pilots' Corps.
-
- So from March 1st to the end of April the
Technital engineering will complete the Feasibility project
Technical and Economic and will work on the design solution
chosen, which will then be handed over to the Board of
public works of the Ministry of Infrastructure and
Transport for the purposes of the further phases of design and
approval of the work that will lead to its realization
Final.
