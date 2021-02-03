



February 11, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In the next few days, the final phase of definition of the project of the new Foranea Dam in Genoa

At the end of spring, the chosen design solution will be delivered to the Superior Council of Public Works

Concluded on 4 February, after four weeks, the public debate on the construction of the new Foranea Dam in Genoa, the Port System Authority of the Ligurian Sea Western has announced that on February 19th it will be held presentation of the final report of the coordinator of the public debate, Andrea Pillon, in the presence of Catherine Citizen, President of the National Committee for Debate public, and Giuseppe Catalano, coordinator of the Structure Mission technique of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport.

On February 28th it will be the turn of the AdSP of the Sea Western Liguria that will present the final dossier the next realization of the work, with the President of the Paolo Signorini who will report on the reasons for the participatory process, on the results obtained and above all on the choice of design alternative that the port authority will bring with particular reference to the contributions received by the Captaincy of Porto and the Pilots' Corps.

So from March 1st to the end of April the Technital engineering will complete the Feasibility project Technical and Economic and will work on the design solution chosen, which will then be handed over to the Board of public works of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport for the purposes of the further phases of design and approval of the work that will lead to its realization Final.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail