



February 12, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news NYK orders four PTCT ships from China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Nanjing) Co.

They will have a carrying capacity of 7,000 cars

The Japanese shipowners' group Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) ordered from China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Nanjing) Co. the construction of four garage ships with propulsion powered by liquefied natural gas. The four Pure Car Trucks Carrier (PCTC) will be delivered between 2022 and 2023 and - known the Japanese company - will be used for the transport of vehicles to and from Europe and/or the Middle East.

The four new units, of 72,800 tons tonne will be 199.9 meters long, 38.0 meters wide and will have a capacity of 7,000 cars.









