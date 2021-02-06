|
February 12, 2021
- NYK orders four PTCT ships from China Merchants
Jinling Shipyard (Nanjing) Co.
- They will have a carrying capacity of 7,000 cars
- The Japanese shipowners' group Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK)
ordered from China Merchants Jinling Shipyard
(Nanjing) Co. the construction of four garage ships with propulsion
powered by liquefied natural gas. The four Pure Car Trucks
Carrier (PCTC) will be delivered between 2022 and 2023 and -
known the Japanese company - will be used for the transport of
vehicles to and from Europe and/or the Middle East.
- The four new units, of 72,800 tons tonne
will be 199.9 meters long, 38.0 meters wide and will have a
capacity of 7,000 cars.