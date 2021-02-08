



February 12, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Federagenti, Italy can play a leading role plan in the international maritime market

The contribution of the maritime agents

The Federation of Italian Maritime Agents is convinced that Italy has the opportunity to seize an opportunity history of leadership in the maritime field. By relaunching a conviction dear to the last president of the organization, Gian Enzo Duci, the new president of Federagenti, Alessandro Santi, considers that Italy has before it a unique and unparalleled to express an essential strategic function in europe in the international maritime traffic market. For the first time, in decades -- according to Santi -- his position is the only possible key to the reading of the new geopolitical balances that on the Mediterranean will see their epicenter and the consequences of which will heavily affect the flows world trade in goods.

The President of Federagenti pointed out that in this context the category of maritime agents, neutral connection on the one hand between the production and distribution of goods and, on the other hand, among the large players who control the flows and movements of these goods can play an essential role: "role - has explained Santi - of knowledge, monitoring, analysis and forecasting, which may also be essential for the definition by the country government of the priority choices in the definition, construction and control of infrastructure strategic ports and logistics for Italy."

"The time has therefore come," added Santi. to change pace: on the one hand helping the institutions, with a field suggestion activity, to intervene on all the procedures and bureaucratic constraints that prevent the economy from maritime and port ports to fully deploy its potential, on the other hand, by enhancing, precisely through these choices, the potential of the various territories of the country in which maritime agents operate and in which it is precisely the agents who are in able to become carriers of promotion actions to attract international investment.'







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail