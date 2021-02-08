|
February 12, 2021
- Federagenti, Italy can play a leading role
plan in the international maritime market
- The contribution of the
maritime agents
- The Federation of Italian Maritime Agents is convinced
that Italy has the opportunity to seize an opportunity
history of leadership in the maritime field. By relaunching a
conviction dear to the last president of the organization, Gian
Enzo Duci, the new president of Federagenti, Alessandro Santi,
considers that Italy has before it a unique and
unparalleled to express an essential strategic function in
europe in the international maritime traffic market.
For the first time, in decades -- according to Santi -- his position
is the only possible key to the reading of the new
geopolitical balances that on the Mediterranean will see their
epicenter and the consequences of which will heavily affect the flows
world trade in goods.
- The President of Federagenti pointed out that in this context
the category of maritime agents, neutral connection on the one hand
between the production and distribution of goods and, on the other hand, among the large
players who control the flows and movements of these goods
can play an essential role: "role - has
explained Santi - of knowledge, monitoring, analysis and
forecasting, which may also be essential for the
definition by the country government of the priority choices
in the definition, construction and control of infrastructure
strategic ports and logistics for Italy."
- "The time has therefore come," added Santi.
to change pace: on the one hand helping the institutions, with
a field suggestion activity, to intervene on all the
procedures and bureaucratic constraints that prevent the economy from
maritime and port ports to fully deploy its potential,
on the other hand, by enhancing, precisely through these choices, the
potential of the various territories of the country in which
maritime agents operate and in which it is precisely the agents who are in
able to become carriers of promotion actions to attract
international investment.'
