February 12, 2021
- RINA - SDARI agreement to design the world's first ship
powered by methanol and ammonia
- Initially developed for a tanker, the technology will be able to
also be used for other types of ship
- The Italian classification society RINA and the Institute of
Shanghai Merchant Ship Design & Research
Institute (SDARI) of the Chinese Naval Mechanical Group China State
Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) have signed an agreement for the
development of the world's first ship that can be
methanol or ammonia. Under the SDARI Cartel
will focus on the development of concept design while RINA,
also putting in place the experience in the use of fuels
alternative, will ensure compliance with the regulations
International.
- RINA explained that the project will offer the possibility
to understand the use of both ammonia and methanol on a
tanker and will lay the foundations for the application of the same
technology to other types of ship. In addition, Germany's MAN Energy
Solutions will provide its first-class expertise
level in dual fuel technology.
- "The design of the ships- highlighted Joshua
Vezzuto, executive vice president marine of RINA - is already
at the forefront of energy efficiency and, with the use of
alternative fuels, the shipping industry will be able to
ambitious IMO 2030 and 2050 targets for the reduction of
Emissions. A ship designed specifically for the use of
ammonia and methanol as fuels is a solution that
looks to the future. This is a goal that fits between
rina initiatives dedicated to the energy transition and we are
proud to participate in this initiative that we believe will go
for the benefit of the whole sector.'
- "SDARI," said the Institute's Vice-President
Chinese, Wang Gang Yi - focuses a lot on research and development
to design increasingly efficient ships and study
the use of innovative and sustainable energy sources. We
determined to find increasingly innovative design solutions
effective and happy to work with RINA on common objectives to
to be able to meet the emission reduction targets set
by the IMO for 2030 and 2050.'
