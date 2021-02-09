



February 12, 2021

Initially developed for a tanker, the technology will be able to also be used for other types of ship

The Italian classification society RINA and the Institute of Shanghai Merchant Ship Design & Research Institute (SDARI) of the Chinese Naval Mechanical Group China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) have signed an agreement for the development of the world's first ship that can be methanol or ammonia. Under the SDARI Cartel will focus on the development of concept design while RINA, also putting in place the experience in the use of fuels alternative, will ensure compliance with the regulations International.

RINA explained that the project will offer the possibility to understand the use of both ammonia and methanol on a tanker and will lay the foundations for the application of the same technology to other types of ship. In addition, Germany's MAN Energy Solutions will provide its first-class expertise level in dual fuel technology.

"The design of the ships- highlighted Joshua Vezzuto, executive vice president marine of RINA - is already at the forefront of energy efficiency and, with the use of alternative fuels, the shipping industry will be able to ambitious IMO 2030 and 2050 targets for the reduction of Emissions. A ship designed specifically for the use of ammonia and methanol as fuels is a solution that looks to the future. This is a goal that fits between rina initiatives dedicated to the energy transition and we are proud to participate in this initiative that we believe will go for the benefit of the whole sector.'

"SDARI," said the Institute's Vice-President Chinese, Wang Gang Yi - focuses a lot on research and development to design increasingly efficient ships and study the use of innovative and sustainable energy sources. We determined to find increasingly innovative design solutions effective and happy to work with RINA on common objectives to to be able to meet the emission reduction targets set by the IMO for 2030 and 2050.'







