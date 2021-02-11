ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
CMA CGM creates its own air transport division of the goods

Bought four Airbus A330-200F

The CMA CGM French group, after the recent acquisition of 30% of the capital of Groupe Dubreuil Aéro ( of the 24th September 2020), took a further decisive step in the air transport sector by establishing a new division dedicated to to this activity, called CMA CGM Air Cargo, and buying four Airbus A330-200F freight aircraft with a capacity of 60 tonnes that entered service between 2014 and 2016. The shipowners' company, however, will not manage directly these aircraft, activity - made known CMA CGM - which will be entrusted to a European airline.

CMA CGM Chairman and CEO Rodolphe Saadé, explained that the decision to create the division is been taken as a response to the growing demand from customers of agile logistics solutions.





