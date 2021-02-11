|
February 12, 2021
- CMA CGM creates its own air transport division
of the goods
- Bought four Airbus A330-200F
- The CMA CGM French group, after the recent
acquisition of 30% of the capital of Groupe Dubreuil Aéro
of the 24th
September 2020), took a further decisive step in the
air transport sector by establishing a new division dedicated to
to this activity, called CMA CGM Air Cargo, and buying
four Airbus A330-200F freight aircraft with a capacity of 60
tonnes that entered service between 2014 and 2016. The
shipowners' company, however, will not manage
directly these aircraft, activity - made known CMA CGM
- which will be entrusted to a European airline.
- CMA CGM Chairman and CEO Rodolphe
Saadé, explained that the decision to create the division is
been taken as a response to the growing demand from
customers of agile logistics solutions.