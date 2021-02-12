



February 12, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Seaspan ordered Samsung Heavy Industries ten container container from 15,000 teu that will be rented at ZIM

Ships will be powered by liquefied natural gas

Today Seaspan Corporation has announced that it has ordered the South Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) the construction of five natural gas-fired container containers liquefied and with a capacity of 15,000 teu with option for construction of five other ships of the same type, units that will be rented for a period of 12 years at a primary airline, company that is ZIM.

In conjunction with this announcement, in fact, Seaspan and the Israeli shipping company ZIM have announced an agreement for the long-term rental of ten 15,000 lng-powered teu that will be used by ZIM on the routes between Asia and the east coast of the United States. Seaspan will start take over the new ships from the first semester of the 2023.

ZIM Chairman and CEO Eli Glickman, pointed out that this agreement, worth more than one billion dollars, is fundamental to the Israeli company as it achieves two strategic objectives, namely to meet the the growing demand for capacity on the Asia-East Coast route and invest in "green" ships that can meet the needs of customer demand to reduce CO2 emissions.

As of September 30, Seaspan's fleet was made up of 127 container containers for total load capacity 1.07 million teu. Since last December, the company has announced orders for the construction of 17 ships, including five of the capacity of 12,000 teu and two of 24,000 teu to which is added today's order for ten units of 15, 000 teu, which will result in the entry into the fleet of additional capacity equal to 259,000 teu.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail