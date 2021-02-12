|
February 12, 2021
- Seaspan ordered Samsung Heavy Industries ten
container container from 15,000 teu that will be rented at ZIM
-
- Ships will be powered by liquefied natural gas
-
- Today Seaspan Corporation has announced that it has ordered the
South Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) the
construction of five natural gas-fired container containers
liquefied and with a capacity of 15,000 teu with option for
construction of five other ships of the same type, units
that will be rented for a period of 12 years at a primary
airline, company that is ZIM.
-
- In conjunction with this announcement, in fact, Seaspan and the
Israeli shipping company ZIM have announced an agreement
for the long-term rental of ten 15,000
lng-powered teu that will be used by ZIM on the routes
between Asia and the east coast of the United States. Seaspan will start
take over the new ships from the first semester of the
2023.
-
- ZIM Chairman and CEO Eli Glickman,
pointed out that this agreement, worth more than one billion
dollars, is fundamental to the Israeli company as it
achieves two strategic objectives, namely to meet the
the growing demand for capacity on the Asia-East Coast route
and invest in "green" ships that can meet the needs of
customer demand to reduce CO2 emissions.
-
- As of September 30, Seaspan's fleet was made up of
127 container containers for total load capacity
1.07 million teu. Since last December, the company has
announced orders for the construction of 17 ships, including five of the
capacity of 12,000 teu and two of 24,000 teu to which is added
today's order for ten units of 15, 000 teu, which
will result in the entry into the fleet of additional capacity
equal to 259,000 teu.
