February 12, 2021
- Signed the agreement for the merger of the ports of Antwerp and
Bruges
- The Board of Directors of the Port of Antwerp Bruges
will take up their own next month
- The municipal administrations of Antwerp and Bruges have
signed today an agreement providing for the start of the
merger of the respective ports of Antwerp and Zeebrugge at the conclusion of the
of which the two port ports will be operated under the common
port of Antwerp-Bruges. The negotiations for the
merger of ports had been launched at the end of 2019
of the 21st
October 2019).
- The two bodies stressed that with the merger the
port of Antwerp-Bruges, with an annual traffic of 278 million
tonnes, will become europe's most important port
containerised traffic with a traffic of 157 million
tonnes per year, for a dedicated volume of 13.8 tonnes
millions of teu, one of the largest ports for traffic
(81.6 million tonnes of liquid loads and 13.3 million tonnes of liquid loads)
million dry cargoes) and europe's largest port for
car traffic with 2.2 million vehicles. In addition, the
port system accounts for more than 15% of gas traffic
natural liquid in transit in Europe, while also continuing to
be Europe's most important port hub for products
Chemical. Antwerp-Bruges will also be the main port
benelux cruise ship with over 860,000 passengers.
- The merger procedure launched today provides that the next
the Board of Directors of the Port of Antwerp takes office this month
Bruges who, in addition to president and vice-president, will be
made up of three representatives of the city of Bruges,
including the deputy mayor, and six representatives of the city
of Antwerp, including the mayor, and by four independent members.
