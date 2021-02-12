



February 12, 2021

The municipal administrations of Antwerp and Bruges have signed today an agreement providing for the start of the merger of the respective ports of Antwerp and Zeebrugge at the conclusion of the of which the two port ports will be operated under the common port of Antwerp-Bruges. The negotiations for the merger of ports had been launched at the end of 2019 ( of the 21st October 2019).

The two bodies stressed that with the merger the port of Antwerp-Bruges, with an annual traffic of 278 million tonnes, will become europe's most important port containerised traffic with a traffic of 157 million tonnes per year, for a dedicated volume of 13.8 tonnes millions of teu, one of the largest ports for traffic (81.6 million tonnes of liquid loads and 13.3 million tonnes of liquid loads) million dry cargoes) and europe's largest port for car traffic with 2.2 million vehicles. In addition, the port system accounts for more than 15% of gas traffic natural liquid in transit in Europe, while also continuing to be Europe's most important port hub for products Chemical. Antwerp-Bruges will also be the main port benelux cruise ship with over 860,000 passengers.

The merger procedure launched today provides that the next the Board of Directors of the Port of Antwerp takes office this month Bruges who, in addition to president and vice-president, will be made up of three representatives of the city of Bruges, including the deputy mayor, and six representatives of the city of Antwerp, including the mayor, and by four independent members.







