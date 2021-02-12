



February 12, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In 2020, the number of ship stopovers in EU ports decreased by -10.2%

In Italian ports, the drop in the January 2019 comparison - January 2021 was -16% (Genoa -24%)

In 2020, due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on economic and social activities, the number of stopovers of ships in the ports of the European Union was 697,672 units, with a decrease of -10.2% compared to 776,423 in the year decline that is continuing also in 2021 with a decrease in the of the -6% recorded in the first month.

This is highlighted by the report "Covid-19. Impact on Shipping" published today by the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) specifying that the sectors most affected by the reduction in maritime traffic, identified by comparing january 2021 data with those of January 2019 which was the last year before of the health crisis in Europe, were those of the ships to be cruise and other passenger ships, reefer ships and car-carrying ships, with reduction of the stopovers of these ships in the ports -56%, -30%, -29% and -25% respectively. The following are the container containers with -14%, chimichiere with -13%, bulkers with -10%, oil tankers and ships for miscellaneous goods with -8%.

The report specifies that, on the basis of the comparison between January 2021 and January 2019, the ports most affected by this decline were found to be those of Cyprus (-22%), Germany (-22%) and Lithuania (-21%). For Italian ports, the decline recorded is status of -16%. With regard to individual ports, port ports for which the impact has been most significant are results are those of Barcelona (-30%), Bremerhaven (-75%), Genoa (-24%), Gothenburg (-25%), Riga (-21%), Sines (-20%), Trieste (-22%) and Wilhelmshaven (-25%). On the other hand, the number of ships in the ports of Dunkirk (+2%), Piraeus (+63%) and Taranto (+9%).

The document also points out that the contraction of traffic increased in mid-March of 2019. 2020 following the escalation of the health crisis across Europe which has forced many EU nations to put in place lockdown, while since August the trend has appeared more alternating slight positive and negative monthly changes.











Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec