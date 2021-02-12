|
February 12, 2021
- In 2020, the number of ship stopovers in EU ports
decreased by -10.2%
- In Italian ports, the drop in the January 2019 comparison -
January 2021 was -16% (Genoa -24%)
- In 2020, due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on
economic and social activities, the number of stopovers of ships
in the ports of the European Union was 697,672 units,
with a decrease of -10.2% compared to 776,423 in the year
decline that is continuing also in 2021 with a decrease in the
of the -6% recorded in the first month.
- This is highlighted by the report "Covid-19. Impact on Shipping"
published today by the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA)
specifying that the sectors most affected by the reduction in
maritime traffic, identified by comparing january 2021 data
with those of January 2019 which was the last year before
of the health crisis in Europe, were those of the ships to be
cruise and other passenger ships, reefer ships and
car-carrying ships, with reduction of the stopovers of these ships in the ports
-56%, -30%, -29% and -25% respectively. The following are the
container containers with -14%, chimichiere with -13%, bulkers with
-10%, oil tankers and ships for miscellaneous goods with -8%.
- The report specifies that, on the basis of the comparison between
January 2021 and January 2019, the ports most affected by this
decline were found to be those of Cyprus (-22%), Germany
(-22%) and Lithuania (-21%). For Italian ports, the decline recorded is
status of -16%. With regard to individual ports, port ports
for which the impact has been most significant are
results are those of Barcelona (-30%), Bremerhaven (-75%),
Genoa (-24%), Gothenburg (-25%), Riga (-21%), Sines (-20%), Trieste
(-22%) and Wilhelmshaven (-25%). On the other hand, the number of
ships in the ports of Dunkirk (+2%), Piraeus (+63%) and Taranto (+9%).
- The document also points out that the contraction of traffic
increased in mid-March of 2019.
2020 following the escalation of the health crisis across Europe
which has forced many EU nations to put in place
lockdown, while since August the trend has appeared more
alternating slight positive and negative monthly changes.
