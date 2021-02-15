|
February 15, 2021
- Enrico Giovannini is the new Minister of
infrastructure and transport and yesterday he was sworn in in the
hands of the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, together with
to the other members of the new government led by the President of the
Council of Ministers, Mario Draghi.
-
- Sixty-four-year-old Giovannini, economist, statistician and
italian academic, was, among other things, responsible for the
statistical field of the Organization for Cooperation and
Economic Development (OECD), President of the National Institute of
Statistics (Istat) and Professor of Economic Statistics at the
Faculty of Economics of the University of Rome "Tor
Vergat." In addition, from April 2013 to February 2014 Giovannini
he was Minister of Labour and Social Policies
in the executive led by Enrico Letta.
