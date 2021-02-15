



February 15, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Enrico Giovannini is the new Minister of Infrastructure and transport

Yesterday the oath in the hands of the President of the Republic

Enrico Giovannini is the new Minister of infrastructure and transport and yesterday he was sworn in in the hands of the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, together with to the other members of the new government led by the President of the Council of Ministers, Mario Draghi.

Sixty-four-year-old Giovannini, economist, statistician and italian academic, was, among other things, responsible for the statistical field of the Organization for Cooperation and Economic Development (OECD), President of the National Institute of Statistics (Istat) and Professor of Economic Statistics at the Faculty of Economics of the University of Rome "Tor Vergat." In addition, from April 2013 to February 2014 Giovannini he was Minister of Labour and Social Policies in the executive led by Enrico Letta.











