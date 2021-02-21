



March 4, 2021

Original news It continues the bending of the traffic enlivened from the Swiss Rhenish ports

In the last trimester of the 2020 the container is returned to grow

It is continued consecutively for all 2020, with the exception of the september month, the trend of the reduction of the traffic salary of the goods enlivened from the Swiss fluvial ports on the Rhine. In the entire year the ports of call have enlivened altogether 5,13 million tons of cargos, with a bending of the -15,5% on 2019. Between more consisting the volumes than traffic, in the 2020 oil produced ones they are piled to 2,27 million tons (- 19.2%) and the stones, lands and materials from construction to 997 thousand tons (- 9.1%). In the segment of the container the traffic has been pairs to 114.075 teu (- 2.3%).

In the solo fourth trimester last year the total traffic has been of 1,14 million tons of goods, with a bending of the -14,3% on the correspondent period of 2019. The single containerized trade, after three trimesters of reduction, with 30.078 teu has marked an increase of +6.4% that has turned out to be the only variation quarterly percentage of recorded positive sign in all 2020.

