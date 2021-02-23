|
February 23, 2021
- In the fourth trimester of the 2020 traffic of the goods in the Croatian ports it is increased of +11.5%
- Passengers down of -40,1%
- Last year the Croatian ports have enlivened 21,4 million tons of goods, with an increase of the -4,6% on the 2019 that is generated by the increases of +7.0% and +7.5% marked respective in the second and third trimester, increments that quickly have an acceleration in the last trimester of 2020 during which tons are enlivened 5,9 million, with a rise of +11.5% on the period October-December of the year precedence. Such increases have compensated the recorded decrease of the -11,0% in the first trimester.
- In 2020, instead, the traffic of the passengers in the Croatian ports is diminished of the -47,2% being piled to 18,8 million people regarding 35,6 million in the year precedence. The crocieristi have been less than 9 thousand (- 99.4%) and the passengers of the regular services 18,8 million (- 44.9%). In the solo last trimester last year the traffic has been than less 2,7 million passengers (- 40.1%), all transported from marine services of line as the crocieristico traffic has been annulled regarding 299 thousand crocieristi in the last trimester of 2019.