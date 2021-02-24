ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
Duisport marks a new record of containerized trade anniversary

In the 2020 total traffic of the goods it is diminished of -3%

Last year duiport, the greatest European intermodal terminal that is managed by Duisburger Hafen, society that possesses the fluvial port of Duisburg, has enlivened a traffic almost 59 million tons of goods, with a determined decrease of the -3% about regarding 2019 from the contraction of the coal traffic.

If the volume of total traffic has recorded a bending, in the 2020 single containerized trade enlivened from the German intermodal terminal it has reached a quota record being it are pairs to 4,2 million teu, with an increase of +5% on the year precedence.

