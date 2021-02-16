|
- Hapag-Lloyd announces quarterly financial results
Excellent
-
- Habben Jansen: we expect that the result for the
2021 will be significantly higher overall
-
- Hapag-Lloyd plans to close the first quarter of
this year with a significant further improvement in the results
financial as a result - explained the shipping company
german - of a demand for containerised maritime transport
'exceptionally high' which - specified the company
- 'has led to much higher nut levels'.
-
- Hapag-Lloyd expects EBITDA and EBIT values to be
for the first quarter of 2021 will be significantly more
compared to the same period last year. In particular,
expected EBITDA is at least $1.8 billion compared to
to $517 million in the first quarter of 2020, while
expected operating profit is at least €1.5 billion
compared to 176 million in the first three months of last year.
-
- In addition, the company believes that the values of EBITDA and
ebit for the full 2021 financial year will exceed the
abundantly the respective data of the previous year,
prediction -- pointed out Hapag-Lloyd -- which is nevertheless
subject to considerable uncertainty due to a number of factors between
volatility above the average of the noles, the
operational challenges caused by the current bottlenecks
infrastructure and the inability to foresee the further
the course of the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact
on the economy.
-
- "In the first quarter," explained the
delegate Rolf Habben Jansen - we will have very high results,
but we expect normalization as the year progresses.
We're still experimenting with more container drop-off times
significant congestion in ports around the world,
limited capacity of rail and road transport and
in addition, the risks associated with the pandemic of
Coronavirus. In spite of this, we expect that the
result for 2021 will be as a whole
significantly above the level of last year.'
