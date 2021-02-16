



February 16, 2021

Original news Hapag-Lloyd announces quarterly financial results Excellent

Habben Jansen: we expect that the result for the 2021 will be significantly higher overall

Hapag-Lloyd plans to close the first quarter of this year with a significant further improvement in the results financial as a result - explained the shipping company german - of a demand for containerised maritime transport 'exceptionally high' which - specified the company - 'has led to much higher nut levels'.

Hapag-Lloyd expects EBITDA and EBIT values to be for the first quarter of 2021 will be significantly more compared to the same period last year. In particular, expected EBITDA is at least $1.8 billion compared to to $517 million in the first quarter of 2020, while expected operating profit is at least €1.5 billion compared to 176 million in the first three months of last year.

In addition, the company believes that the values of EBITDA and ebit for the full 2021 financial year will exceed the abundantly the respective data of the previous year, prediction -- pointed out Hapag-Lloyd -- which is nevertheless subject to considerable uncertainty due to a number of factors between volatility above the average of the noles, the operational challenges caused by the current bottlenecks infrastructure and the inability to foresee the further the course of the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the economy.

"In the first quarter," explained the delegate Rolf Habben Jansen - we will have very high results, but we expect normalization as the year progresses. We're still experimenting with more container drop-off times significant congestion in ports around the world, limited capacity of rail and road transport and in addition, the risks associated with the pandemic of Coronavirus. In spite of this, we expect that the result for 2021 will be as a whole significantly above the level of last year.'







