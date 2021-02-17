|
- Costa will resume cruise activities on
27 March and 2 May with two ships
-
- The other cruises scheduled until the end of May will be
deleted
-
- Costa Crociere announces the reorganization of the recovery of
cruise activities that will be reactivated on the 27th
next March with the return to service of the ship Costa
Smeralda and the following May 2nd with the Luminous Coast,
while the other cruises scheduled until the end of May will be
deleted.
-
- On March 27, the flagship Costa Smeralda will resume
the sea to carry out the itineraries already planned, with
three- and four-day mini-cruises, or alternatively an entire
seven-day cruise, with stops in Savona, La Spezia,
Civitavecchia, Naples, Messina and Cagliari. From May 1st Costa
Smeralda will instead return to offer cruises of a
week in the western Mediterranean, who will visit Italy
(Savona, Civitavecchia and Palermo), France (Marseille) and Spain
(Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca).
-
- The second ship, Costa Luminosa,will return to
service on 2 May from Trieste, and the next day from Bari,
confirming its week-long cruise schedule in Greece
and Croatia.
