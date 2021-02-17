



February 17, 2021

The other cruises scheduled until the end of May will be deleted

Costa Crociere announces the reorganization of the recovery of cruise activities that will be reactivated on the 27th next March with the return to service of the ship Costa Smeralda and the following May 2nd with the Luminous Coast, while the other cruises scheduled until the end of May will be deleted.

On March 27, the flagship Costa Smeralda will resume the sea to carry out the itineraries already planned, with three- and four-day mini-cruises, or alternatively an entire seven-day cruise, with stops in Savona, La Spezia, Civitavecchia, Naples, Messina and Cagliari. From May 1st Costa Smeralda will instead return to offer cruises of a week in the western Mediterranean, who will visit Italy (Savona, Civitavecchia and Palermo), France (Marseille) and Spain (Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca).

The second ship, Costa Luminosa,will return to service on 2 May from Trieste, and the next day from Bari, confirming its week-long cruise schedule in Greece and Croatia.







