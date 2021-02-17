|
February 17, 2021
- Last year, freight traffic in the port of La Spezia
decreased by -15.6% to 13.4 million tonnes
compared to 15.9 million tonnes moveded in 2019,
reduction that occurred mainly in the first three
quarters of 2020 with falls of -13.4%, -26.6% and
-11.7% on the corresponding periods of 2019, a contraction that
in the last quarter of 2020 during which the
about 3.3 million tons of cargoes have been moveded
(-9,4%).
- Throughout 2020, the traffic of miscellaneous goods was
11.1 million tonnes (-17.0%), with only one traffic
containerised containerised which amounted to 1.17 million teu
(-16.7%), of which 588,000 on landing (-16.5%) and 585,000 at boarding
(-16.9%), with import-export traffic totaling 1.10
million teu (-13.4%) and a transhipment traffic of 69,000 teu
(-48,3%). The only La Spezia Container Terminal (LSCT) of the
Contship Italia group moveded 1.08 million teu (-17.0%),
while the Gulf Terminal of the Tarros Group has moved 93,000
(-11.7%). In the liquid bulk sector, traffic
2.2 million tonnes (+3.3%) and in that of the
dry bulk at 101,000 tons (-72.7%). Traffic
cruise ship was 54,000 passengers (-91.3%).
- In the fourth quarter of last year alone, traffic
goods was 2.9 million teu (-9.8%), with a
container traffic of 332,000 teu (-3.0%), container traffic
liquid bulk of 401,000 tons (+13.3%) and the traffic of the
solid bulk of 3,000 tons (-95.9%).
- In the whole of 2020 the port of Marina di Carrara, also
administered by the Port System Authority of the Ligurian Sea
2.6 million tonnes of goods
(-12.3%), of which 2.5 million tonnes of miscellaneous goods (+6.8%),
including 1.3 million tonnes of containerised cargoes
(+12.1%), 776,000 rolling stock (+11.9%) and 443,000 tons of goods
(-11.9%), and 147,000 tons of solid bulk
(-78,0%).
