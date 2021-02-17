



February 17, 2021

Page: Demand for containers will remain high for all of 2021

In the last quarter of 2020, the financial performance of the cai international intermodal container charterer are significantly improved, with revenues from rentals that have reached a record high of $81.6 million, with a increase of +10.9% over the period October-December of the year Previous. The decrease in operating costs that are amounted to $34.9 million (-16.1%). Operating profit is $46.7 million (+46.0%) and net profit of 14.2 million dollars (+12.0%).

In the whole of 2020, the revenues generated by the rentals of the containers decreased slightly by -1.6% having stood at $294.0 million compared to $298.8 million in the year Previous. Operating expenses amounted to 144.7 million dollars (-9.1%). Operating profit totalled 149.3 million dollars (+6.9%) and net profit of $27.7 million (-10.6%).

"In recent quarters," commented the President and CAI CEO Timothy Page - the global market of the containers was remarkable, with a question without prices that have risen to record levels. We believe - he added - that the demand for containers will remain for the whole of 2021."

