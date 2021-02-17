|
|
|
|
February 17, 2021
|
|
- Record quarterly revenue for container charterer
Cai
-
- Page: Demand for containers will remain high for
all of 2021
-
- In the last quarter of 2020, the financial performance of the
cai international intermodal container charterer are
significantly improved, with revenues from rentals that have
reached a record high of $81.6 million, with a
increase of +10.9% over the period October-December of the year
Previous. The decrease in operating costs that are
amounted to $34.9 million (-16.1%). Operating profit is
$46.7 million (+46.0%) and net profit of 14.2
million dollars (+12.0%).
-
- In the whole of 2020, the revenues generated by the rentals of the
containers decreased slightly by -1.6% having stood at
$294.0 million compared to $298.8 million in the year
Previous. Operating expenses amounted to 144.7 million
dollars (-9.1%). Operating profit totalled 149.3 million
dollars (+6.9%) and net profit of $27.7 million (-10.6%).
-
- "In recent quarters," commented the President and
CAI CEO Timothy Page - the global market
of the containers was remarkable, with a question without
prices that have risen to record levels.
We believe - he added - that the demand for containers will remain
for the whole of 2021."
-
- At 31 December last year, the size of the fleet of containers
cai amounted to 1.74 million teu, of which 1.69 million
property and 56,000 under management.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail