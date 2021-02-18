|
February 18, 2021
- In 2020, Italian ports moved 441.9 million
tonnes of goods (-10.7%)
- Ferry passengers down -46.7% and cruise passengers from the
-94,6%
- Last year, traffic, which was moveded by
italian ports decreased by -10.7% having been equal to
441.9 million tonnes compared - according to data released
by the Association of Italian Ports (Assoporti) - to 495.1 million
tonnes moveded in 2019. In all major segments
product volumes, there has been a decrease in volumes
with the exception of containers where traffic has been
114.3 million tonnes, an increase of +2.7% on 2019,
which, however, is not such if traffic is
counted in terms of handled 20' (teu) containers: the
total was in fact almost 10.7 million teu, with a
slight decrease of -0.9% that was generated by the decrease in the
-8.3% of import-export containers that amounted to 6.6
million teu almost entirely offset by the increase in
+14.0% of transhipment containers at almost 4.1%
millions of teu.
- In the miscellaneous goods sector, which totalled 235.8 million
tonnes (-6.7%), in addition to containerised cargoes,
105.1 million tonnes of rolling stock (-10.9%) and 16.4
million tonnes of other goods (-29.9%). Liquid bulk
amounted to 156.9 million tonnes (-14.2%) and those
49.2 million tonnes (-17.4%).
- The global contraction of -10.7% of goods moveded in the
2020 from national ports was produced by the decrease of -14.3%
of traffic moveded by The Ports of Italy
north-central, which was 214.0 million
tonnes, and the smaller reduction of -7.1% in
volumes generated by Italy's port ports
south-central and major islands, which have stood at a
227.9 million tonnes.
- With regard to the ports of central and northern Italy, the
traffic protected by the ports administered by the
Port System of the Western Ligurian Sea was 57.4
million tonnes (-14.5%), of which 44.1 million tonnes
moved from the port of Genoa (-16.3%) and 13.3 million
tonnes from the port of Savona-Vado Ligure (-7.7%). In ports
managed by the AdSP of the Eastern Ligurian Sea, traffic is
16.0 million tonnes (-15.1%), of which 13.4 million tonnes were
tons moveded from the port of La Spezia (-15.6%) and 2.6 million
from that of Marina di Carrara (-12.3%). The ports below
the jurisdiction of the AdSP of the North Tyrrhenian Sea have
37.7 million tonnes (-16.3%), of which 31.8 million tonnes were
tonnes moveded from the port of Livorno (-13.4%), 3.7 million tonnes
of tons from the port of Piombino (-32.0%) and 2.2 million
tonnes from elba ports (-22.8%). In the port of
Ravenna, which is administered by the AdSP of the Adriatic Sea
North Centre, traffic was 22.4 million
tonnes (-14.7%). In ports under the control of the AdSP del Mare
Northern Adriatic traffic was 23.3 million
tonnes (-11.3%), of which 22.4 million tonnes in the port
venice (-10.2%) and 908,000 tons in chioggia
(-31,1%). The ports of Trieste and Monfalcone, managed by the AdSP of the
Eastern Adriatic Sea, moved a total of 57.1
million tonnes (-13.6%), of which 54.1 million tonnes
in the first stopover (-12.7%) and 2.9 million tons in the second
(-28,1%).
- With regard to the ports of central and southern Italy and
islands, the total traffic moved by the ports administered by the
by the Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea Center
northern amounted to 11.2 million tonnes
(-22.9%), of which 8.0 million tonnes in the port of
Civitavecchia (-16.1%), 1.7 million tonnes in the port of
Fiumicino (-50.0%) and 1.5 million tonnes in Gaeta
(-3,9%). The ports administered by the AdSP of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea
30.8 million tonnes (-6.8%), of which 16.4 million tonnes were
million tonnes in the port of Naples (-11.8%) and 14.4 million
tonnes in the port of Salerno (-0.6%). In the port of Gioia Tauro the
increased by +36.3% to 39.7 million
tons and in the ports of Crotone and Corigliano Calabro,
also under the jurisdiction of the Port Authority of
Gioia Tauro, traffic was 249,000 respectively
tonnes (+5.8%) and 352,000 tons (-13.0%). Traffic in the
airports managed by the AdSP of the Strait of Messina was of
26.5 million tonnes (-24.0%), of which 5.8 million tonnes
tonnes in the port of Messina-Tremestieri (-4.6%), 15.2 million tonnes
tonnes in the port of Milazzo (-16.5%), 4.7 million tonnes
in that of Villa San Giovanni (-51.6%) and 710,000 tons in
reggio calabria (-2.9%). In the port of Taranto, managed
by the AdSP of the Ionian Sea, traffic was 15.8 million
(-12.9%). Apulian ports under control
of the AdSP of the South Adriatic Sea moved 14.1
million tonnes of goods (-9.0%), of which 6.7 million tonnes were
tonnes in the port of Brindisi (-10.7%), 5.7 million tonnes
in bari (-7.2%), 719,000 tons in the port of Barletta
(-10.7%), 618,000 in Manfredonia (+8.7%) and 411,000 in the
port of Monopoli (-20.6%). Traffic through AdSP ports
of the Central Adriatic Sea amounted to 9.9 million
tonnes (-16.2%), of which 8.8 million tonnes in the port of
Ancona-Falconara (-17.8%) and 1.0 million tons in that of
Ortona (+0.3%). As for Sicilian ports, the airports managed
from the AdSP of the Western Sea of Sicily moved 8.5
million tonnes (+2.5%), of which 7.3 million tonnes in
port of Palermo (+26.0%), 636,000 tons in the port of Termini
Imerese (-8.3%), 349 thousand in the port of Porto Empedocle (-72.7%) And
261,000 tons in trapani (-53.7%), while at airports
managed by the AdSP of the Eastern Sea of Sicily, traffic is
fell by -2.1% to 32.3 million tonnes, of which 24.0 million tonnes
tonnes in the port of Augsburg (-2.3%) and 8.3 million
tonnes in Catania (-1.5%). Sardinian ports administered
by the AdSP of the Sea of Sardinia moveded 38.4 million
tonnes (-17.1%), with traffic in Cagliari-Sarroch
27.4 million tonnes (-21.1%), in Olbia 5.5 million tonnes
million tonnes (-1.1%), in Porto Torres of 2.9 million tonnes
tonnes (-22.3%), in Oristano of 1.4 million tonnes
(-7,3%) portoscuso-portovesme of 1.1 million tonnes
(+68.4%), in Golfo Aranci of 116,000 tons (-28.2%) and in Santa
Teresa di Gallura of 18,000 tons (0%).
- Overall, last year passenger traffic in the
Italian ports fell by -56.0% to 32.4
million people, including 22.2 million passengers in the services
(-49.2%), 9.6 million ferry passengers
(-46,7%) and 641,000 cruise workers (-94.6%).
