



February 18, 2021

Last year, traffic, which was moveded by italian ports decreased by -10.7% having been equal to 441.9 million tonnes compared - according to data released by the Association of Italian Ports (Assoporti) - to 495.1 million tonnes moveded in 2019. In all major segments product volumes, there has been a decrease in volumes with the exception of containers where traffic has been 114.3 million tonnes, an increase of +2.7% on 2019, which, however, is not such if traffic is counted in terms of handled 20' (teu) containers: the total was in fact almost 10.7 million teu, with a slight decrease of -0.9% that was generated by the decrease in the -8.3% of import-export containers that amounted to 6.6 million teu almost entirely offset by the increase in +14.0% of transhipment containers at almost 4.1% millions of teu.

In the miscellaneous goods sector, which totalled 235.8 million tonnes (-6.7%), in addition to containerised cargoes, 105.1 million tonnes of rolling stock (-10.9%) and 16.4 million tonnes of other goods (-29.9%). Liquid bulk amounted to 156.9 million tonnes (-14.2%) and those 49.2 million tonnes (-17.4%).

The global contraction of -10.7% of goods moveded in the 2020 from national ports was produced by the decrease of -14.3% of traffic moveded by The Ports of Italy north-central, which was 214.0 million tonnes, and the smaller reduction of -7.1% in volumes generated by Italy's port ports south-central and major islands, which have stood at a 227.9 million tonnes.

With regard to the ports of central and northern Italy, the traffic protected by the ports administered by the Port System of the Western Ligurian Sea was 57.4 million tonnes (-14.5%), of which 44.1 million tonnes moved from the port of Genoa (-16.3%) and 13.3 million tonnes from the port of Savona-Vado Ligure (-7.7%). In ports managed by the AdSP of the Eastern Ligurian Sea, traffic is 16.0 million tonnes (-15.1%), of which 13.4 million tonnes were tons moveded from the port of La Spezia (-15.6%) and 2.6 million from that of Marina di Carrara (-12.3%). The ports below the jurisdiction of the AdSP of the North Tyrrhenian Sea have 37.7 million tonnes (-16.3%), of which 31.8 million tonnes were tonnes moveded from the port of Livorno (-13.4%), 3.7 million tonnes of tons from the port of Piombino (-32.0%) and 2.2 million tonnes from elba ports (-22.8%). In the port of Ravenna, which is administered by the AdSP of the Adriatic Sea North Centre, traffic was 22.4 million tonnes (-14.7%). In ports under the control of the AdSP del Mare Northern Adriatic traffic was 23.3 million tonnes (-11.3%), of which 22.4 million tonnes in the port venice (-10.2%) and 908,000 tons in chioggia (-31,1%). The ports of Trieste and Monfalcone, managed by the AdSP of the Eastern Adriatic Sea, moved a total of 57.1 million tonnes (-13.6%), of which 54.1 million tonnes in the first stopover (-12.7%) and 2.9 million tons in the second (-28,1%).

With regard to the ports of central and southern Italy and islands, the total traffic moved by the ports administered by the by the Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea Center northern amounted to 11.2 million tonnes (-22.9%), of which 8.0 million tonnes in the port of Civitavecchia (-16.1%), 1.7 million tonnes in the port of Fiumicino (-50.0%) and 1.5 million tonnes in Gaeta (-3,9%). The ports administered by the AdSP of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea 30.8 million tonnes (-6.8%), of which 16.4 million tonnes were million tonnes in the port of Naples (-11.8%) and 14.4 million tonnes in the port of Salerno (-0.6%). In the port of Gioia Tauro the increased by +36.3% to 39.7 million tons and in the ports of Crotone and Corigliano Calabro, also under the jurisdiction of the Port Authority of Gioia Tauro, traffic was 249,000 respectively tonnes (+5.8%) and 352,000 tons (-13.0%). Traffic in the airports managed by the AdSP of the Strait of Messina was of 26.5 million tonnes (-24.0%), of which 5.8 million tonnes tonnes in the port of Messina-Tremestieri (-4.6%), 15.2 million tonnes tonnes in the port of Milazzo (-16.5%), 4.7 million tonnes in that of Villa San Giovanni (-51.6%) and 710,000 tons in reggio calabria (-2.9%). In the port of Taranto, managed by the AdSP of the Ionian Sea, traffic was 15.8 million (-12.9%). Apulian ports under control of the AdSP of the South Adriatic Sea moved 14.1 million tonnes of goods (-9.0%), of which 6.7 million tonnes were tonnes in the port of Brindisi (-10.7%), 5.7 million tonnes in bari (-7.2%), 719,000 tons in the port of Barletta (-10.7%), 618,000 in Manfredonia (+8.7%) and 411,000 in the port of Monopoli (-20.6%). Traffic through AdSP ports of the Central Adriatic Sea amounted to 9.9 million tonnes (-16.2%), of which 8.8 million tonnes in the port of Ancona-Falconara (-17.8%) and 1.0 million tons in that of Ortona (+0.3%). As for Sicilian ports, the airports managed from the AdSP of the Western Sea of Sicily moved 8.5 million tonnes (+2.5%), of which 7.3 million tonnes in port of Palermo (+26.0%), 636,000 tons in the port of Termini Imerese (-8.3%), 349 thousand in the port of Porto Empedocle (-72.7%) And 261,000 tons in trapani (-53.7%), while at airports managed by the AdSP of the Eastern Sea of Sicily, traffic is fell by -2.1% to 32.3 million tonnes, of which 24.0 million tonnes tonnes in the port of Augsburg (-2.3%) and 8.3 million tonnes in Catania (-1.5%). Sardinian ports administered by the AdSP of the Sea of Sardinia moveded 38.4 million tonnes (-17.1%), with traffic in Cagliari-Sarroch 27.4 million tonnes (-21.1%), in Olbia 5.5 million tonnes million tonnes (-1.1%), in Porto Torres of 2.9 million tonnes tonnes (-22.3%), in Oristano of 1.4 million tonnes (-7,3%) portoscuso-portovesme of 1.1 million tonnes (+68.4%), in Golfo Aranci of 116,000 tons (-28.2%) and in Santa Teresa di Gallura of 18,000 tons (0%).

Overall, last year passenger traffic in the Italian ports fell by -56.0% to 32.4 million people, including 22.2 million passengers in the services (-49.2%), 9.6 million ferry passengers (-46,7%) and 641,000 cruise workers (-94.6%).









