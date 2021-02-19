|
|
|
|
February 19, 2021
|
|
- The size of the Greek merchant fleet is declining
-
- At the end of 2020 it consisted of 1,832 ships (-2.1%) for 40.4
million tsl (-4.9%)
-
-
In 2020, the size of the Greek merchant fleet
decreased by -2.1% in terms of the number of ships, having fallen
from 1,871 units in 2019 to 1,832, and fell by -4.9%
in terms of gross tonnage of flag ships
total amounted to 40.4 million tsl
compared with 42.5 million tonne in the previous year. The reduction
most relevant was that of tankers that
as of December 31st there were 466 (-6.6%) for a total of 27.0 million
(-6.5%). The lower the decline in ships for
dry loads that fell by -2.2% to 404 units by 12.0
million gross tonnage (-1.5%). Passenger ships
increased by +0.9% to 704 units by almost 1.3 million
tsl (-3.0%). As of December 31st, ships of other types were
258 (-1,1%) 94,000 tsl (+5.1%).
-
- Of the 1,832 ships in the fleet as of December 31, 2020, the most
(up to five years of age) were 143 (7.8% of the
total) for 8.4 million tsl (20.9% of the total), for
-17.3% and -15.8% respectively on 31 December 2019. Ships
between the ages of five and ten were 177 (9.7%)
11.0 million tsl (27.1%), in increases of +2.3% and +5.3%.
There were 265 ships between the age of 10 and 15 (14.5%) for 10.4 million tsl
(25.7%), down by -1.9% and -1.8% on 2019. Ships among 15
and 20 years were 202 (11.0%) 6.9 million tsl (17.2%), for
-9.0% and -7.2%. There were 120 ships between the age of 20 and 25 (6.6%) For
586,000 tsl (1.4%), with growth of +11.1% and
down -21.3%. There were 97 ships between the age of 25 and 30 (5.3%)
for 121,000 tsl (0.3%), for decreases of -1.0% and -55.9%. At 31 December
last ships over the age of 30 were 828
(45,2%) 3.0 million tsl (7.3%), respectively with a
increase of +0.1% and an unchanged gross tonnage
compared to the previous year.
|
|