



February 19, 2021

At the end of 2020 it consisted of 1,832 ships (-2.1%) for 40.4 million tsl (-4.9%)

In 2020, the size of the Greek merchant fleet decreased by -2.1% in terms of the number of ships, having fallen from 1,871 units in 2019 to 1,832, and fell by -4.9% in terms of gross tonnage of flag ships total amounted to 40.4 million tsl compared with 42.5 million tonne in the previous year. The reduction most relevant was that of tankers that as of December 31st there were 466 (-6.6%) for a total of 27.0 million (-6.5%). The lower the decline in ships for dry loads that fell by -2.2% to 404 units by 12.0 million gross tonnage (-1.5%). Passenger ships increased by +0.9% to 704 units by almost 1.3 million tsl (-3.0%). As of December 31st, ships of other types were 258 (-1,1%) 94,000 tsl (+5.1%).

Of the 1,832 ships in the fleet as of December 31, 2020, the most (up to five years of age) were 143 (7.8% of the total) for 8.4 million tsl (20.9% of the total), for -17.3% and -15.8% respectively on 31 December 2019. Ships between the ages of five and ten were 177 (9.7%) 11.0 million tsl (27.1%), in increases of +2.3% and +5.3%. There were 265 ships between the age of 10 and 15 (14.5%) for 10.4 million tsl (25.7%), down by -1.9% and -1.8% on 2019. Ships among 15 and 20 years were 202 (11.0%) 6.9 million tsl (17.2%), for -9.0% and -7.2%. There were 120 ships between the age of 20 and 25 (6.6%) For 586,000 tsl (1.4%), with growth of +11.1% and down -21.3%. There were 97 ships between the age of 25 and 30 (5.3%) for 121,000 tsl (0.3%), for decreases of -1.0% and -55.9%. At 31 December last ships over the age of 30 were 828 (45,2%) 3.0 million tsl (7.3%), respectively with a increase of +0.1% and an unchanged gross tonnage compared to the previous year.











