



February 22, 2021

The company has about 1.600 dependent and center in the Cayman Islands

The logistic group Helvetic Kuehne+Nagel has signed a binding agreement in order to buy the taiwanese Apex International Corporation, company founded in the 2001 with center in the Islands Cayman that, with about 1.600 dependent, has become one of the main shipment societies in Asia and the transpacifico market. In the 2019 Apex 350 million euros have recorded a turnover of 11,8 billion dollars of Taiwan ().

The president of Kuehne+Nagel International, Joerg Wolle, has evidenced as the acquisition is framed in the strategy of increase of the Swiss group in the Asian market: "during the last few years - it has explained - Kuehne+Nagel has widened and developed own activity in the region of Asia and the Pacific. Today we are one of the main actors and are ulteriorly accelerating our increase and our impact in this region. That of Asia-Appease has for a long time demonstrated of being a region that is one of the more important engines of the world-wide commerce. The acquisition of Apex - it has emphasized Wolle - represents ulterior an important milestone in our strategy and a meaningful goal for the ambitions of the group in Asia-Appease".