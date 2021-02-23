



February 23, 2021

Two new cranes of dock arrived

After the decrease of the -18% of the containerized trade enlivened in 2019 from the port of Marsaxlokk, bending keeps on seven consecutive years of increase, also in the 2020 volume of traffic of the container passed through the Maltese harbour port of call it has turned out decreasing being it are pairs to beyond 2,4 million teu, with a reduction of -10% regarding the 2,7 million one teu in the year precedence.

While in recent days in port two new cranes of dock have reached that Malta Freeport Terminal, the society that manages the container terminal, had ordered to the Liebherr German with an investment of 20 million euros. The means of raising, with a sbraccio of 72 meters, will be able to work on portacontainer of the ability to 23.000 teu.

