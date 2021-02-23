



February 23, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Assarmatori, mistaken to cut the deep ones for the aids to the renewal of the fleets

Audition of Stefano Messina to the Senate

Assarmatori has exhorted to heal what second the Italian shipowning association is one of the errors more important store clerks in the definition of the National Plan of Resumption and Resilience, that is the cancellation of the appropriation of two billions of euro for the aids to the renewal of the fleets of ships engaged in the routes of cabotage and connection with the smaller islands and puts up.

In the course of the today's audition on the PNRR near the President's executive office integrated from the representatives of the groups parliamentarians of VIII the Commission (Public works, Communications) of the Senate, the president of Assarmatori, Stefano Messina, have found that "when the attention and the efforts are concentrated on the sustainability and not accidentally also on the electrification of the docks, to exclude a solid participation aimed to favor the renewal of the fleet it does not have a logical sense indeed. The same one cold ironing, that is the electrification of the docks - it has observed Messina - would have a limited meaning if the ships that more would be calls to use them were not supplies of the equipments apt to be connected. It would be as previewing to invest in columns for it recharges long electrical worker the freeways and not to have in circulation car electrical workers".

"It is the moment - it has emphasized the president of Assarmatori - to preview co-ordinate participations and in this optical the renewal of the fleet is central element, also in the eventual forecast to tie the financing of the new ships to the maintenance of the lines with the port or the interested ports".