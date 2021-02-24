



February 24, 2021

Original news The unions announce the interruption of negotiate for renew of the Ccnl of the logistics

The workers of the field - Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti emphasize - deserve the just acknowledgment and the just respect

Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti have announced the interruption of negotiate for renew of the national collective bargaining agreement of the section of the logistics, the transport goods and shipments denouncing "unacceptable proposed conditions" from the datoriali parts. "We ask - they have specified the three organizations unions - the immediate withdrawal for the pretestuose and unacceptable demands for the datoriali parts and in case the attitude were not modified will be forced to put in field every useful action so that it is proceeded to renew of the contract which expired from 14 months".

"The incomprehensible position of the companies - Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti have explained - has interrupted negotiates, while we want to land to a greater qualification of the field of the transports and the logistics. The counterparts us anticipate a directory who reveals a reduction of the rights of the workers under the profile of the costs of labor, the trade-union protections and the curtailment of the economic treatment, in order to only list some of the more critical points".

"During the pandemic phase - they have concluded the unions - the logistics, the last mile of the deliveries and the road haulage have represented a central element for the estate of Italy and deserve the just acknowledgment and the just respect".