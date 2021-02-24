



February 24, 2021

New intermodal connection between Antwerp and Vienna

It will be managed by the Mediterranean Shipping Company

In recent days a new intermodal connection between the port of Antwerp and the intermodal terminal Vienna is inaugurated South of the vital Austrian who is managed by the Terminal Service Austria (TSA) of railway group Austrian ÖBB. From the beginning of the next month of April the service will have a frequency of two spins to the week, with ability to rail shipment pairs to 92 teu, and will be managed by the company of navigation Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC).

