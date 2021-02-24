



February 24, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In 2021 in the taiwanese fleet of portacontainer 46 new ships will enter

The transport ability will be increased of 330 thousand teu

This year the ability to transport of container of the taiwanese industry of the shipping will be remarkablly increased with the breaking in the fleets of 46 new portacontenitori ships for an ulterior ability to hold pairs to about 330 thousand teu. The data is announced today in occasion of a reunion indetta from the minister of the Transports of Taipei, Lin Chia-Lung, in order to examine the impact that the deficiency of containerized transport due to the effects of the pandemic of Covid-19 is having on the national import and exports.

The industry of the containerized marine transport of Taiwan is constituted essentially by the companies of navigation Evergreen Marine Corporation, Yang Ming Line and Wan Hail Lines.