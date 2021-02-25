|
|
February 25, 2021
|
|
- The government has named the undersecretaries
- Al MIT is viceministri Teresa Bellanova and Alessandro Morelli and undersecretary Giancarlo Cancelleri
- Yesterday the Council of Ministers has named thirty-nine undersecretaries, of which you are will assume the functions of viceministro. Al Ministry of Infrastructures and the Transports is named viceministri Teresa Bellanova (Italy Alive) and Alessandro Morelli (Lega Nord) and Giancarlo Cancelleri (Movement 5 Stars) in the undersecretary charge who already covered in the precedence government Count II.