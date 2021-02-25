



February 25, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news The government has named the undersecretaries

Al MIT is viceministri Teresa Bellanova and Alessandro Morelli and undersecretary Giancarlo Cancelleri

Yesterday the Council of Ministers has named thirty-nine undersecretaries, of which you are will assume the functions of viceministro. Al Ministry of Infrastructures and the Transports is named viceministri Teresa Bellanova (Italy Alive) and Alessandro Morelli (Lega Nord) and Giancarlo Cancelleri (Movement 5 Stars) in the undersecretary charge who already covered in the precedence government Count II.