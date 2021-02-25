



February 25, 2021

The resumption is generated by the increase of the bulk

In the last trimester last year, after four consecutive quarterly periods of the reduction, the traffic of the goods enlivened from the port of Amburgo is returned to grow being is pairs to about 33,1 million tons, with a rise of +3% about on the fourth trimester of 2019, of which about 18,3 million tons of cargos to disembarkation (+3%) and 14,7 million tons to boarding (+2%). The total increment of the traffic is generated by the return to a positive trend, after six trimesters of bending, of the traffic of the bulk that has been pairs to about 10,5 million tons (+13%), of which 7,5 million tons of bulk sand banks (+12%) and three million tons of liquid bulk (+11%). In light decrease, instead, the traffic of the goods several that has been attested 22,6 million to tons (- 1%), with a containerized trade that has been pairs to about 2,2 million teu (- 3%), of which 1,9 million teu full (- empty 5%) and 200 thousand (- 23%).

In entire the 2020 German port it has enlivened a total of 126,3 million tons of goods, with a contraction of the -7,6% on the year precedence, of which 70,1 million tons of goods to disembarkation (- 10.6%) and 56,1 million tons to the boarding (- 3.5%). The goods several is piled to altogether 87,8 million tons (- 7.9%), with a traffic of the containers that has turned out pairs to 8,5 million teu (- 7.9%), of which 7,5 million full regarding 8,2 million in 2019 and 1,0 million empty regarding 1,1 million in 2019. The single containerized trade of import-export has been pairs totally to 5,5 million teu regarding 5,8 million in 2019, while that of transhipment has totaled 3,0 million teu regarding 3,4 million in the year precedence. The single traffic of the total container with China and Hong Kong, that she is the main commercial partner of the port of Amburgo, in this field of activity, is diminished coming down from other 2,6 million teu in 2019 to beyond 2,4 million in 2020. Down also the total traffic of the bulk with 38,5 million 41,3 million in 2019 enlivened tons (), of which 11,6 million tons of liquid bulk (12,6 million), 7,5 million tons of agricultural bulk (6,3 million) and 19,4 million tons of cargos enlivened with bucket (22,4 million).

