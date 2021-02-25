



February 25, 2021

Original news The port of Barcelona establishes own record of traffic for the December month

Historical record of containerized trade (in tons) to December 2020 and the fourth trimester of the year

Last December the port of Barcelona has recorded the own new record of traffic for this enlivened month having beyond 6,0 million tons of goods, with an increment of +21.1% on the December a 2019 and rise of 384 thousand tons peak compared to the previous established in December 2018. To December 2020 the Catalan harbour port of call has marked also the new record, in this absolute case, of the containerized trade that is piled to 3,5 million tons (+36.2%), historical record that is not such if the traffic of the container is counted in terms of containers from 20 ' (teu) enlivened being dealt 305 thousand teu (+24.9%) (the historical record is achieved in May 2019 with 322 thousand teu). Last December the traffic of the goods conventional has been pairs to 848 thousand tons (+0.7%), that of the liquid bulk to 1,2 million tons (+3.2%) and that of the solid bulk to 384 thousand tons (+34.3%).

In the fourth trimester of 2020, interrupting a period of four consecutive trimesters of bending, the traffic enlivened from the Spanish port of call has grown of +8.2% being is of 17,0 million tons regarding 15,7 million in the last trimester of the year precedence. The containerized trade has achieved the new quarterly absolute record with 9,8 million tons (+21.1%), peak that is not such in terms of container from 20 feet as the traffic has turned out of 883 thousand teu (+14.7%), inferior therefore to the historical peak of 901 thousand teu in the third trimester of 2018. The goods conventional is diminished of -7,5% coming down to the 2,6 million one tons. The liquid bulk has been 3,3 million tons (- 4.4%) and those sand banks 1,1 million tons (+2.8%).

In the entire year the 2020 total traffic has been of 58,5 million tons, down of the -11,2% on 2010, of which 32,0 million tons of containerized cargos (- 6.4%) with a handling of containers pairs to 2.958.040 teu (- 11.0%) - included almost 1,2 million teu in transit (- 15.9%) and 1,8 million in import-export (- 7.4%) -, 9,6 million conventional tons of goods (- 16.9%), 12,9 million tons of liquid bulk (- 19.8%) and 4,0 million tons of solid bulk (- 0.6%). In the field of the passengers the traffic has been of 858 thousand people (- 81.5%), of which 199 thousand crocieristi (- fleeting 93.7%) and 659 thousand of ferries (- 55.8%).

While the Harbour Authority of Barcelona has authorized the Italian shipowning group Grimaldi to widen the area of the terminal for rotabili Grimaldi Barcelona Terminal of beyond 27 thousand square metres, than square metres of the current concession will join to the area of 64 thousand. Moreover the duration of the concession contract, originally 15-year-old, is postponed of others six years. The shipowning group has been engaged to more carry out ulterior investments for the preparation of the new area pairs than four million than euro.

