



February 25, 2021

Approved of the release of art. the 16 to the Grendi in order to operate in the port of Olbia

The Committee of management of the Authority of Harbour System of the Sea of Sardinia has deliberated to continue in the search of an operator who manages the container terminal to the Port Channel of Cagliari. In the today's reunion, in which the recent provision of refusal of the proposal introduced from Pifim Co is ratified. for the consent in state property concession of the terminal ( on 4 February 2021), the Committee has given explicit mandate to the president of the harbour agency to intensify the search of able operators to throw again the field of transhipment in the port of call the inhabitant of cagliari. Contextually, to the aim to guarantee the continuity of the existing traffic import-export of containers currently forced in spaces not adapted, the Committee has given own assent to the start of the iter istruttorio of the requests introduced for the obtaining, in state property concession and for a limited period four-year-old, of a single one and limited portion of dock and retroportuale area that will not have to be extended for beyond 350 meters from the tooth south of the Port Channel. According to how much deliberating, besides the small poles on dimension and temporal extension of the concession, it will not be possible to realize participations of infrastructural character such to compromise I use it unitarian of the dock and the rear paved large square. Moreover the AdSP, in case of presentation of questions of concession for the totality of the spaces for the activity of transhipment, will have flood faculty to revoke anytime the concession and to obtain that the same ones are freed totally to expenses of the having title.

The president of the AdSP of the Sea of Sardinia, Massimo Deiana, has specified that meantime the agency has not never put off the attention not even does not give the occupational situation, "managing, of understanding with the labor organizations - he has remembered - a proposal of norm for the constitution of the Agency of the workers of the transhipment of the Sardinia, in a position to at least protecting the yield of the workers for the next three years, than - Deiana has asserted - we hope can be made own from the government and approved of with urgency decreeing".

In the course of the reunion the release of authorization, former art. 16 of law 84/94 is deliberated also, to the development of harbour operations on account own and third party in the port of Olbia, to the Grendi Marine Transports ( on 22 January 2021).