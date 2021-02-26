



February 26, 2021

Original news The Italian Sea Group anticipates at the market Share question of Computerized admission of Borsa Italiana

Global coordinator of the operation it is Intermonte

The Italian Sea Group (TISG), total operator of the nautical one of luxury, has introduced to Borsa Italiana the question of admission to quotation own common stocks near Share Computerized Market (MTA) and, where of it reruns the foundations, on the segment STAR, and has introduced also formal demand to Consob of authorization to the publication of the informative prospect.

Global coordinator of the operation it is Intermonte that will act also in quality of sponsor and specialist. Berenberg is joint bookrunner. Ambromobiliare Spa acts as advisor financial of the society.