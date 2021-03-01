



March 1, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Filt, Fit and Uilt, necessary a delay of the marine services with the islands in convention

The unions speed up the MIT to activate themselves

Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti consider a delay of the marine services with the islands in convention necessary and speed up the MIT to assure the continuity of the connections. Finding that "today not there is still some provision of the ministry", the three labor organizations they define "inconceivable Hush of the Ministry of Transportation that puts to serious risk the connections from and for the islands, is greater that smaller, involving the fleeting traffics and goods, whose block would determine the failure of the right to mobility besides the huge damages to the economy of the involved territories".

"On the imminent expiration on 28 February, even though announced - the unions explain - we do not find some ministerial action face to giving continuity to the services in question, considering that the phases of contest for the new confidences have left behind schedule and, consequently, they need of time in order to characterize the new managers. He is necessary and indispensable - Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti conclude - than already in the next hours the ministry gives a sign of continuity with respect to the new confidences for protecting the places of work and the salaries of the many marine ones that operate in the lines in convention".