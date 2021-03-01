



Original news Rebuke is new general the manager of La Spezia Container Terminal

It has worked in Ansaldo and ERG

Walter Cardaci is named new general manager of La Spezia Container Terminal (LSCT), the society of the group Contship Italy that manages the homonymous terminal for containers in the port of La Spezia. Rebuke to us will enter to take part of the team guided from the CEO Alfredo Scalisi, being completed the process of renewal of the business summits.

Rebuke to us, 50 years, you are electrotechnical engineer, you have worked in Ansaldo as automation specialist and have successively matured a great experience in ERG, where it has guided various teams, managing with success responsibility increasing and projects of remarkable complexity.