March 1, 2021

RCG increases the frequency of the intermodal connection between the port of Trieste and Vienna and Linz

Realized two departures to the week

The railway society Rail Austrian Cargo Group (RCG) of group ÖBB has announced the increment with immediate effect of the frequencies of own intermodal service Transfer on the line that connects the port of Trieste with Vienna South and Linz, increase of the departures that the company has decided to put into effect as a result of the increase of the question. The triangular connections for shipments FCL and FTL, previously of frequency weekly magazine, preview two travels of round-trip to week now.
