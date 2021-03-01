



March 1, 2021

Original news The logistic pole of the goods of railway group SNCF becomes Rail Logistics Europe

Between the objectives, the development of international the rail shipment of the goods end-to-end

Railway group French SNCF has announced to have renamed the TFFM, the pole of the group dedicated to the rail shipment of the goods and to the railway logistics, assigning the new denomination to it Rail Logistics Europe, name - it has specified the company - that reflects the scope of the pole to increase the offer in the field of international the rail shipment of the goods end-to-end.

Al pole Rail Logistics Europe is under responsibility the five marks Fret SNCF, Captrain Network (and Captrain France), VIIA, Naviland Cargo and Forwardis.