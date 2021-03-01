ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
testata inforMARE
ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising

03 March 2021 The on-line newspaper devoted to the world of transports 04:46 GMT+1



March 1, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
GTS Rail opens new offices to Genoa

Previewed the assumption of seven people within year-end

The from Bari society of intermodal transport goods GTS Rail, in the within of the objective to develop services of railway traction for the marine customers from all the ports of Italy, has announced the opening of offices to Genoa. "The new garrison placed in the heart of shipping Italian - the managing director of the company has explained, Alessio Muciaccia - us will allow a greater vicinity, and therefore a better assistance, towards our customers. Moreover this operation will carry to the assumption of new staff: it is previewed to go operatively with seven people within the turn of the year".
LineaMessina


Search for hotel
Destination
O Other destinations
Check-in date
Check-out date








Index Home Page News

- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail