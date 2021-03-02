



March 2, 2021

The association has published a position paper in order to speed up exchanges of opinions with all the interested parts

It is necessary to start a debate on the optimization of the ports of call of the ships in the ports. It has sped up Feport, the association of the European private harbour terminalisti, commenting the adoption 24th February by the Commission for transport and tourism of the European Parliament of the relationship of europarlamentare Delli on a cleaner marine transport, than fixed objectives shared from the association.

Remembering that the resolution rough draft, between the other measures that could contribute in meaningful way to the decarbonizzazione of the shipping and the reduction of the emission of the ships in sea and the ports, Feport, referring to the optimization of the ports of call of the ships in the ports, has evidenced that to such care it is necessary to have a correct perception of the problem and a groundbreaking acquaintance of all the adopted initiatives in order to improve the communication between port and ship and in order to optimize the ports of call for the benefit of the harbour community and of the companies of navigation. With such objective, according to Feport, both the approaches, that "portocentrico" and that "navicentrico", they are necessary in order to conceive models of communication and sharing of the data that emphasize the prevedibilità of the ports of call of the ships.

The association of the European private harbour terminalisti has emphasized that to such care 2020 have not been at all a positive year in terms of reliability of the sailing schedule of the portacontenitori ships. Feport has emphasized that the delays of the arrivals of the ships, the performance of blank sailing and the insufficient reliability of the schedule has had in fact most serious effects negatives not only on the harbour terminals, but on all the members of the harbour communities and on the parts interested of the marine logistic chain, interruptions of the supply chain - she has specified the association - that they are also harmful for the efforts you turn to the decarbonizzazione and the sustainability of the marine logistic chain.

In order to stimulate the start of a debate on the improvement of the prevedibilità of the programming of the ports of call of the ships in the Feport ports it has published a position paper to the aim to speed up exchanges of opinions with all the interested parts.