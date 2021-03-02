



March 2, 2021

Original news CMA CGM and DIF an action formalizes the acquisition of less 50% than TTI Algeciras

The container Spanish terminal has an ability to traffic of 1,7 million teu

CMA Terminals, branch terminalista of the French shipowning group CMA CGM, has formalized the purchase of 50% of vital less an action of Total Terminal International Algeciras (TTIA), carrying to completion the agreement reached in the past few months with the shipowning group South Korean HMM that previously stopped the entire capital of the Spanish terminalista society ( on 10 August 2020). To the acquisition Capital has participated to Dutch DIF Partners through its bottom DIF Core Infrastructure Fund I.

TTIA manages one of the two container terminal of the port of Algeciras within a concession contract with expiration in the 2043 (other is operated by the APM Terminals of shipowning group Danish A.P. Møller-Mærsk). The terminal of the TTIA is developed on an area of 30 hectares and has a line of dock of 850 meters equipped with eight crane ship-to-Shore and depth of the -18 backdrop meters. The landing place, inaugurated in 2010, per year has a containerized trade ability pairs to 1,7 million teu.

Currently the net of harbour terminals that are under responsibility of the group CMA CGM, than manages them through the branches CMA Terminals and Terminal Link, is distributed in 48 ports of 27 nations.