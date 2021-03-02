



March 2, 2021

According to the organization, it is necessary to equal the cost between the fuel use "traditional greens" and fuels and to introduce valid norms to total level

That to introduce measures based on the market in order to promote the decarbonizzazione of the marine transport, consisting generally in taxes which proportioned to the produced polluting emissions, is not a strategy appreciated from various organizations that represent shipowners and operators of the shipping, beginning from the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS). Of the possibility to adopt this approach to the problem it seems to be itself instead convinced the BIMCO, the not governmental international organization that represents marine shipowners, charters, agents and broker, than today has invited the States and the industry of the shipping to start a dialogue on the creation of total rules in order to introduce measures based on the market that encourage the use for the fuel ships to lowlands carbon emissions.

"A way with which we can return the current technologies to lowlands competitive emissions regarding traditional fuel - has admitted the president of the BIMCO, Sadan Kaptanoglu - it is through a some form of measure based on the market. We need - it has clarified - of a mechanism that equals the cost of it uses of fuel to lowlands emissions of carbon and the cost of the traditional fossil fuel use".

The organization but has evidenced that such measures for the shipping would have to be disciplined from total norms in order to avoid that the field of the marine transport does not have to pay many times over for own emissions of co2, as you would happen - it has emphasized the BIMCO - if such measures were put into effect to regional level as for example announced from the EU commission.

Motivating the necessity to equal the cost between the use of ecological fuel and the traditional fuel use, the BIMCO has found that the industry of the shipping would have to be encouraged to use fuels to lowlands carbon emissions, but sintantoché the use of traditional fossil fuel will continue to being less expensive much, this will discourage the fuel use "greens" and will place the navigation companies that for first of it will make use in a position of remarkable competitive disadvantage regarding the other operators of the market. "The eguagliamento of the costs - it has observed Kaptanoglu - can also stimulate the innovation, because the potential market grows and velocizza the installation of necessary infrastructures".

Introducing the new strategy of the BIMCO it turns to support a some form of measure based on the market and ordered to total level, the organization has evidenced the urgency to start a debate in such sense so that the industry of the shipping can be set in time in condition for reaching own objectives of decarbonizzazione.