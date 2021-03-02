



March 2, 2021

The Trasmediterránea Spanish adopts a computer science technology and contactless for the verification of the travel titles

One of the objectives of the company was that to obtain a system in the short time possible in consideration of the continuous one to be left over of the pandemic

The company of Spanish navigation Armas Trasmediterránea, national leader in the transport of rotabili and passengers, has announced the adoption of a system for the verification of the titles of travel of the passengers that will eliminate the necessity to print five million tickets per year and will afford to avoid the contacts between the passengers and their documents and the members of the crew and the attache's to the verification of the travel titles, strengthening so the security measures against the Covid-19. Trasmediterránea has announced that a first version of the new system is released in sun four weeks from the Plain Concepts, partner of the Microsoft group, that it has developed to the project on the base of the platform Xamarin open source and the services cloud of Microsoft Azure.

With the new one it arranges the passengers will have simply to carry with himself a document of identity under validity by which in real time the data through an optical system will be extracted contactless, given that they will be crossed with that you anticipate on the boarding list. Therefore, in order to reserve their crossing, the passengers will not have to make other that to acquire tickets on the website of the shipowning group and to go the day of the departure in the area he embarks where they will show an identity document that will be read by a manual scanner contactless that it will extract the personal data and will cross them with that anticipates on the boarding list. Thanks to this the crew of the ship will be able to visualize in real time the information on acquired tickets, that they can among other things include other companions and the right of access to the ship to or more motor vehicles.

"One of the fundamental criteria for the performance of the project - the computer science director of Naviera Trasmediterránea Weapons has explained, Daniel Ramos - has been the necessity to realize it in way a lot poured them, so as to begin to use it the first possible data the continuous one to be left over of the pandemic".