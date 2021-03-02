



March 3, 2021

Last year the landing place has enlivened a containerized trade pairs to 30.000 teu

The Dutch Van Moer Logistics has bought the entire capital of the Trimodal Terminal Brussels (TTB), society that the container manages terminal in the fluvial port of Brussels, landing place that last year has enlivened a containerized trade pairs to 30.000 teu and is connected directly with the port of Antwerp where the Dutch family business manages the container terminal ATO (Associated Operators Terminal). Moreover on the fluvial axis between Antwerp and Grobbendonk the Van Moer Logistics possesses Dennie Lockefeer Container Terminal, on the fluvial axis Antwerp-Leuven manages a terminal to Wilsele and on the fluvial axis Antwerp-Brussels, as well as new acquisition TTB, manages docks in the Park business of Blue Gate Antwerp let alone to Bornem and Vilvoorde.

The Trimodal Brussels Terminal occupies an area of 17.100 square metres, has a dock of 235 meters and connections with the railway net. Last year the TTB activity has generated revenues pairs to 1,85 million euros.