



March 3, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news CMA CGM puts the hands on the container terminal of the port of Tripoli

Acquired the Gulftainer Lebanon

The harbour group emiratense Gulftainer has yielded the Gulftainer Lebanon, that it manages the container terminal of the Lebanese port of Tripoli, to the French CMA CGM, shipowning group that scale the port of Close East with five services to the week that in the 2020 have carried to Tripoli about 240 ships. "The group - the managing director of CMA CGM Lebanon has remembered, Joseph Dakkak - has a strategic presence in Lebanese, where it enlivens more of 50% of the volumes of the two national ports of Beirut and Tripoli. The port of Tripoli already receives five lines weeklies magazine of the group, included a line directed from China and two others that connect the port with the Arabic markets".

The terminal for containers of Tripoli has a dock of 600 linear meters, with of beyond 15 meters, equipped draught with two crane STS.