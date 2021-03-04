



March 4, 2021

Opzionate other four ships from 15.000 teu

The Seaspan Corporation of the Atlas Corp. it has announced to have signed an agreement with a primary ship yard for the four and eight construction portacontainer, of which four of the ability to 12.000 teu from 15.000 teu, with option for the realization of other four ships from 15.000 teu. The portacontenitori will be taken in delivery beginning from the second half of the year of 2022 and within the third trimester of 2023. Moreover Seaspan has specified that the new ships will be rented in the long term to a primary company of navigation.

Currently Seaspan has in course orders for the construction of 25 new portacontainer and the acquisition of two other units constructed in the 2019 that will add 397,000 teu of ability to the fleet of the society that on 30 September was constituted by 127 full hands containership for a total ability to 1.073.000 teu.