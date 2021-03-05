



March 5, 2021

You start two spins weeklies magazine between Geleen, Wels and Vienna

The intermodal operator Helvetic Hupac ulteriorly approaches the markets of Austria and Southeastern Europe the Dutch ports Belgian and starting a new train shuttle that Geleen connects, in Holland, with Wels and Vienna, in Austria. The service is inaugurated Wednesday and previews initially two travels of round-trip to week with transit times A-B and connections directed towards Hungary (Budapest Chapel), Turkey (Halkali), Rumania (Ploiesti) and Bulgaria (Stara Zagora).

Evidencing that the service widens the intermodal net of the company, the director Shuttle Net South East Europe di Hupac, Renzo Capanni, has explained that the new line "answers to the increasing asks of intermodal connections da/per Southeastern Europe".