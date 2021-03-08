



March 8, 2021

A logistic and industrial park will be realized also

The terminalista group DP World of Dubay and the public financial institution Canadian Caisse de dépôt ET placement du Québec (CDPQ) have signed an agreement with the Indonesian group Maspion for the construction of a port container and a logistic and industrial park in the Indonesian province of the Java Oriental with an investment of the total value of 1,2 billion dollars. According to the forecasts, the project will be started in the third trimester of this year.

The understanding previews that the three parts constitute joint venture, called DP World Maspion East Java, that it will be the first in the Indonesian field of the transports to together put a direct foreign investor and an Indonesian private society. Joint venture will have the task to manage the new port, that it will have a containerized trade ability pairs to three million teu, and to develop adjacent to a logistic and industrial park to the container terminal on an area that initially will occupy 110 hectares. The project previews that the container terminal becomes operating in 2023.