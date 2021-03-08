|
|
|
|
March 8, 2021
|
|
- Cavotec will sell its activities in the
airport to focus on ports and maritime transport
-
- The sale is expected later this year
-
- The Swiss group Cavotec announced its decision to divest
its activities in the airport sector, which are set up
mainly from the construction of electrification systems,
control and automation for aircraft and airports, with the aim of
focus resources and investments for your division that you
develops automation and electrification systems for
the maritime and port sector.
-
- Currently in activities for the airport sector
employ about 240 employees and generate about 25% of the turnover
of the group. Cavotec plans to complete the sale of the
division by the end of this year. In 2020 the turnover
produced by the activities for the airport sector and the
amounted to 89.5 million euros, or 56.5% of the
of the total.
-
- In 2020, the Swiss group's division for the
generated revenues of 68.9 million euros,
43.5% of total turnover, and the value of the portfolio
orders of the division at 31 December last was 44.3 million
52.2% of the total.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail