



March 8, 2021

Cavotec will sell its activities in the airport to focus on ports and maritime transport

The sale is expected later this year

The Swiss group Cavotec announced its decision to divest its activities in the airport sector, which are set up mainly from the construction of electrification systems, control and automation for aircraft and airports, with the aim of focus resources and investments for your division that you develops automation and electrification systems for the maritime and port sector.

Currently in activities for the airport sector employ about 240 employees and generate about 25% of the turnover of the group. Cavotec plans to complete the sale of the division by the end of this year. In 2020 the turnover produced by the activities for the airport sector and the amounted to 89.5 million euros, or 56.5% of the of the total.

In 2020, the Swiss group's division for the generated revenues of 68.9 million euros, 43.5% of total turnover, and the value of the portfolio orders of the division at 31 December last was 44.3 million 52.2% of the total.







