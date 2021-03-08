|
March 8, 2021
- Stena Bulk project to apply the concept of
containerisation to the maritime transport of solid bulk and
Liquid
-
- Study is being carried out on a modular ship with zero CO2 emissions and
semi-autonomous
-
- Swedish shipping company Stena Bulk presented the
infinitymax project that aims to create a
ship for the transport of bulk, both liquid and solid, at zero
emissions being the ship powered by hydrogen and equipped with
wind turbines for the generation of additional energy.
-
- The innovative naval unit somewhat resembles the
lash ships carrying barges: the infinitymax project ship
is in fact modular, with modules that are totally
self-sufficient in terms of energy consumption, being equipped with
wind turbines and solar panels that generate all the electricity
necessary for internal systems and which can also be left
out of ports to be taken over by tugs, with
the aim of reducing port congestion and reducing
drastically stopover times.
-
- In addition, the project provides that the new type of ships,
although equipped with crew for safety and flexibility reasons
operational, will also be able to navigate semi-autonomously
without compromising safety.
-
- Stena Bulk believes that the innovations introduced by the project
could have an impact on maritime and land logistics
the same as that introduced by containerisation, as the
creation of standardized and modular loading units that
may carry solid bulk, liquid bulk or products
liquefied gases such as methane, hydrogen or ammonia will simplify
the process of transporting liquid and dry bulk.
-
- Stena Bulk predicts that an InfinityMAX ship could enter
between 2030 and 2035.
