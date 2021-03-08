



March 8, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Stena Bulk project to apply the concept of containerisation to the maritime transport of solid bulk and Liquid

Study is being carried out on a modular ship with zero CO2 emissions and semi-autonomous

Swedish shipping company Stena Bulk presented the infinitymax project that aims to create a ship for the transport of bulk, both liquid and solid, at zero emissions being the ship powered by hydrogen and equipped with wind turbines for the generation of additional energy.

The innovative naval unit somewhat resembles the lash ships carrying barges: the infinitymax project ship is in fact modular, with modules that are totally self-sufficient in terms of energy consumption, being equipped with wind turbines and solar panels that generate all the electricity necessary for internal systems and which can also be left out of ports to be taken over by tugs, with the aim of reducing port congestion and reducing drastically stopover times.

In addition, the project provides that the new type of ships, although equipped with crew for safety and flexibility reasons operational, will also be able to navigate semi-autonomously without compromising safety.

Stena Bulk believes that the innovations introduced by the project could have an impact on maritime and land logistics the same as that introduced by containerisation, as the creation of standardized and modular loading units that may carry solid bulk, liquid bulk or products liquefied gases such as methane, hydrogen or ammonia will simplify the process of transporting liquid and dry bulk.

Stena Bulk predicts that an InfinityMAX ship could enter between 2030 and 2035.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail